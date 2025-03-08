 
Kate Hudson, Brenda Song share an unexpected Macaulay Culkin link

The 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' actress had worked in 'Home Alone 2'

By
Web Desk
|

March 08, 2025

Kate Hudson and Brenda Song shared a surprising link apart from being costars on Netflix’s Running Point.

Earlier this week Hudson and Song appeared in a recent episode of CBS Mornings for the promotion of their Mindy Kaling-created comedy series.

In a clip of behind-the-scenes of the morning show uploaded to its Instagram account, Song got to know that Hudson and her fiance Macaulay Culkin are connected via Home Alone.

“Brenda, you are [with] Macaulay Culkin, who of course is the star of Home Alone,” a person said behind the camera.

“And there is a weird connection between Kate and Home Alone," the voice continued

Responding to the revelation, Hudson confirmed, “It was my very first paid job, was singing in the chorus of Home Alone — I think it was Home Alone 2.”

Clarifying that she did not act in the Christmas film but was part of the song which was recorded in a studio.

“I’m not in the movie, I’m just singing,” the actress clarified. “I just went to a recording studio with my chorus and sang in it.”

“Such a small world,” Song surprisingly said.

Moreover, Hudson noted that even after three decades she still gets residual payments for her work.

“I get, like, little pennies,” she joked. “They add up!” Song chimed in.

