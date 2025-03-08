Lily Allen admits ‘running away’ from David Harbour heartbreak

Lily Allen just took a dig at her former partner, David Harbour.

The pop sensation, who called it quits with the Stranger Things star and even went into a treatment facility to help deal with the pain it brought along, got candid about her love life with the former flame.

As she hosted BBC’s Miss Me? alongside broadcaster Miquita Oliver, the Smile singer told her audience at London's Hackney Empire, "I am not over it. I am sort of running away. Maybe I will have a nervous breakdown."

Further discussing her life and bedroom blues in past romances, Lily discussed how her time with the actor lacked the spark.

"I don't think there has been one person that has been remotely interested in my pleasure," she revealed.

Further confessing over her choice in men, the Hard Out Here hitmaker also noted, "I have actual d**k blindness. I can't even picture, not even my ex-husband's or boyfriends. I can't picture them at all. Apart from one as I have pictures of it on my phone."

As per The Mirror, Lily Allen’s comments seem to be a dig towards David Harbour post their recent split, having been married since September 2020.