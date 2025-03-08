Kate Middleton releases statement after major blow from Buckingham Palace

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has released her first statement after being snubbed from Buckingham Palace on International Women’s Day.

King Charles seemingly snubbed beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton days after claims the Princess of Wales secretly held a crucial meeting with Prince Harry.

The palace shared photos of Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Queen Alexandra, and Duchess Sophie, but surprisingly excluded the future queen Kate Middleton from the tribute on International Women’s Day.

Following major snub from the palace, Kensington Palace shared Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's statement on the big day.

The future king and queen's office shared a special tribute to inspiring women by releasing their pictures with a meaningful message to all.

In their statement, the royal couple wrote: "Here are just a few of the women who have inspired us in the past 12 months."

The Prince and Princess of Wales released the photos with statement on their Instagram Story.