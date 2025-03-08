Victoria Beckham steps out with family after Paris Fashion Week showcase

Victoria Beckham made a stylish exit from her luxury hotel just hours after showcasing her latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.

According to Daily Mail, the 50-year-old designer was wrapped in a cream coat with a high collar, complemented by oversized dark sunglasses and navy trousers.

Meanwhile, Beckham's husband, David Beckham, and their daughter Harper were also spotted leaving the hotel.

The father-daughter duo appeared in high spirits, with Harper dressed in grey wide-leg denim, a white hoodie, and a khaki jacket, while David kept it classic in a navy jacket and matching trousers, as per the outlet.

Moreover, he accessorized with dark sunglasses and a brown tote bag, pausing to greet fans and sign autographs.

Additionally, Romeo Beckham stepped out with his girlfriend Kim Turnbull, showcasing a coordinated look in a Balenciaga tracksuit and a grey beanie, as per the publication.

Turnbull, a 23-year-old DJ, opted for pocketed denim, a black crop top, and black stilettos.

Furthermore, Cruz Beckham was also spotted departing hand-in-hand with his new girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, with the singer sporting a grey maxi coat over denim.