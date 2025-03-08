 
Kim Kardashian to rekindle flame with Pete Davidson: Source

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dated for nine months

March 08, 2025

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian reportedly share chemistry to date.

As per the latest findings of In Touch, Kim Kardashian is ready to rekindle romance with Pete Davidson.

"Kim feels safe enough to drop her guard around Pete, trusting him not to leak any of her secrets,” claimed a source.

Reportedly, pals could feel sparks flying in the room when the former flames had a reunion at the SNL 50’s afterparty.

In addition to this, the source addressed that even though Kim Kardashian does not want to get into something serious, she does not mind another fling with Pete.

“There’s been no drama between them,” remarked the source.

In conclusion, the spy confided, “While she’d love to find a serious boyfriend and even tie the knot again, she’s fine with keeping it light-hearted for now.”

“But here’s the kicker – the stakes are super high!” they noted. 

