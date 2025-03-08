Natalie Portman finds new boyfriend year after Benjamin Millepied divorce

Natalie Portman has reportedly found new love a year after her divorce from Benjamin Millepied.

An insider confirmed to People magazine on March 7 that the 43-year-old actress is dating French musician Tanguy Destable.

This revelation comes one year after the Black Swan actress finalized her divorce from Benjamin.

In May 2024, Speculations emerged that Natalia was dating Paul Mescal after the two were seen chatting and laughing outside of a cocktail bar in London.

However, the sources dismissed the rumours claiming the May December star and the Gladiator II actor were just friends.

In March 2024, the insider told the outlet that Natalie was ready to move on from her "tough" divorce from Benjamin.

“Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she’s come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work,” the source told the outlet at that time.