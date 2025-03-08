Kris Jenner pays touching tribute to daughters

Kris Jenner chose a collection of pictures featuring her daughters and her mother Mary Jo Campbell as she shared her thoughts on this International Women's Day.

She is the mother of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Taking to to Instagram, she said, "Happy International Women’s Day! Every day I am in awe of the incredible women in my life, but especially my beautiful, strong, amazing, smart, fearless, passionate and loving daughters. Watching each of them carve their own path, lift each other up, and create their own legacies is the greatest gift a mother could ask for. You all inspire me beyond words, as business women and as mothers, and I couldn’t be prouder."

She added, I’m also so grateful for my mother, who taught me everything about resilience, grace and believing in yourself. And for the amazing women I’m lucky enough to call my best friends. Your love, support, and encouragement means everything to me and you continue to show us what women can accomplish when we stand together. What a blessing to be surrounded by so many incredible woman. Wishing everyone a happy international women’s day!!! "







