Seth Rogen gives insight into new show 'The Studio'

The Studio is a new satirical series that Seth Rogen has created to show how difficult it is to make a film in Hollywood.



“I think a lot of people wonder why so many bad films are made in Hollywood,” he said at the series premiere at South by Southwest. “But what people should wonder is how any good films are made in Hollywood. So that’s what we’re trying to show here.”

The Superbad star said he had sought out many A-listers for the show because “we wanted to paint an accurate picture of a Hollywood movie studio, and so we wanted to use people that you believe a studio would get excited about.”

During Q&A, Seth also spoke about Martin Scorsese coming on board for the series.

“I’d never met Martin Scorsese before,” he continued. “We couldn’t believe he did it! But we worked hard to write roles we hoped were funny and that we hoped that people would respond to."

"All anyone wants is a good joke, that’s what we really learned. It’s very enticing to people to feel like they get to be funny. Even Charlize, we were like, ‘It’s one line. But it’ll kill, we promise!'”

The Studio will hit on Apple TV+ on March 26.