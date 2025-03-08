Milla Jovovich’s hair disaster during 'The Fifth Element' filming comes to light

Milla Jovovich has revealed the shocking cost of her iconic The Fifth Element hairstyle, admitting that the intense dye job made her hair fall out in clumps.

For the unversed, in 1997, French director Luc Besson made the sci-fi movie The Fifth Element, in which Jovovich played Leeloo, a cosmic being who is the only one who can stop a giant evil fireball.

Now the 49-year-old actress and model spoke to GQ and shared that Besson wanted her hair to be a colour "that had never been seen before."

She recalled, “They came up with this fluorescent orange and the blonde roots. It was almost like people working at night on the roads, when they needed to be seen, they would wear that kind of orange so you don’t get hit by cars.”

At first, Jovovich had her own dark hair bleached and dyed for the role but she quipped, "In practice, it was difficult to keep up."

“What we didn’t realise at the time was that my hair grows very fast,” the Resident Evil star explained.

She stated that her roots grew out every week during filming, saying, "Literally every week you would start seeing, like, that little bit of dark hair. They kept trying to touch it up, but you have to be very delicate."

Jovovich went on to reveal that bleaching and dyeing her hair so many times made it fall out in clumps.

"So, we had to wig me," the In the Lost Lands actress noted.

She highlighted that people could tell when she started wearing a wig in the movie; however, her first scene with the wig happened after her character took a shower.

"So, it kind of made sense that it was a little, like, poofier and more clean-looking," Milla Jovovich concluded.