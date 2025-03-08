 
Tia Mowry left stunned by Beyonce's surprising on-stage tribute

'Twitches' alum was left speechless when Beyonce suddenly acknowledged her in front of a massive crowd

By
Web Desk
|

March 08, 2025

Tia Mowry was left stunned when Beyoncé spotted her in the crowd at the Renaissance Tour and paid tribute to her with a nostalgic nod to the ’90s.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Overjoyed event in Los Angeles, the 46-year-old actress and singer talked about a surprising moment in 2023, when the 43-year-old Beyoncé added a small part of Tia and her twin sister Tamera Mowry’s 1992 song Yeah, Yeah, Yeah to her ballad 1+1 after seeing Tia in the audience.

"I was so shocked when that happened," Mowry quipped about the pop icon singing some lyrics from her and her sister’s girl group, Voices, during the concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on September 4, 2023.

“It was definitely a moment, and I’m grateful and overjoyed for that moment, and she’s wonderful. I’ve met her several times,” the Family Reunion star remarked.

Mowry went on to admit that she did not realise it happened until someone in the crowd told her.

She stated, “What’s so funny? I was off to the side of the stage, so … somebody behind me had to say, ‘Oh my gosh, this just happened,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ And then I had seen it online, and she’s amazing.”

“That is so cool. Yeah, I’m a huge fan,” Tia Mowry concluded.

