Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick 'feud' explained

Blake Lively out for the world premiere of "Another Simple Favor" sequel at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on Friday night.

The actress reprises her role of duplicitous fashionista Emily opposite Anna Kendrick.

Her co-star Anna Kendrick cleverly parried a question that hinted at Lively's legal proceedings pertaining to hew lauwsuit against Justin Baldoni.

She was asked how she feels about the movie "being impacted by everything happening ... going on in the world."

"Why, what happened? I did ayahuasca and the last year of my life is just gone, but I've heard the movie's amazing," Kendrick said in a red carpet interview with Variety.

After the actors appearance, hundreds of fans took to social media asking the kind of relationship they have.

There's been speculation about a feud between Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, particularly after "A Simple Favor" and its upcoming sequel "Another Simple Favor".

The rumors suggest that the two actresses aren't exactly friends, with some sources claiming they "hate each other".

Recently, at the South by Southwest premiere of "Another Simple Favor", Anna Kendrick seemed unenthusiastic when asked about working with Blake Lively, responding with a lukewarm "Oh, you know..." before walking away.

Some fans have dismissed the rumors, attributing the perceived tension to the actresses' strong personalities.

Neither Blake Lively nor Anna Kendrick has publicly confirmed a feud.