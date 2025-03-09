Harry Styles to end his professional hiatus?

 
Harry Styles is reportedly on the way to making his comeback on the stage as he is in talks to headline a residency show in Las Vegas.

According to The Post, the British pop icon has been in final negotiations to perform up to 35 shows at James Dolan’s Sphere in mid-this year.

“For the Sphere to continue to be on everyone’s radar they need to book some real “live” artists like Styles,” the bird chirped.

“Almost everything at the Sphere has been geared for the 60-and-over crowd — The Eagles and The Dead, and even U2.”

However, a spokesperson at The Sphere said, “We do not comment on any artists performing at Sphere except for those who have been announced."

It is relevant to mention that the last time the British superstar performed on stage was during his Love on Tour in 2023.

In other news, Harry has reportedly been working on making new music. “Word is he’s been working on new music, too," the sources told Life & Style.

“Music will always be Harry’s first love,” the insider noted.

