Jon Bon Jovi reveals if a Bon Jovi tour is on the cards

Jon Bon Jovi may be hitting the road soon to give Bon Jovi's 16th album another chance to shine.

The Bon Jovi frontman, 63, made the exciting revelations in a recent interview, also hinting at a re-release of their 16th album Fever.

"This is an album that we're very proud of, and I think it's the best Bon Jovi record since Lost Highway or at least Have a Nice Day," the singer told Sound on Sound.

He then continued with a subtle confirmation of a tour. "We love every song on it and it was a joy to make this album, but I just wasn't ready to go and book shows post-surgery recovery. So, I reached out to a number of friends and I said, 'If you guys would sing a verse here and there, it'll give this great album another life.'

"My focus moving forward is on the re-release of Forever, and God willing, getting back out on the road and running that project through its life," he added of the album that was first released last June.

It is pertinent to mention that Forever debuted at No. 5 but fell off the Top 200 chart the next week, likely because the group couldn't tour on it amid the frontman's ongoing recovery from vocal cord medialisation surgery in 2022.

In an interview last year, the frontman was skeptical if there was "no miracle" that could heal him to the extent that he'd tour again.

In recent updates, the group's guitarist Phil X has also confirmed that a "retirement isn't in the picture."

"The last thing I heard was, retirement isn't in the picture. We're getting ready to do some rehearsals, and it looks like we'll be playing this year, so I'm excited about that," Phil told Ultimate Guitar.

As for the revamp of their last year's album, collaborations began last August with a new version of the album's track The People's House released, featuring a guest appearance by The War and Treaty.