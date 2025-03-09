Meghan Markle spills childhood job she still cherishes

Meghan Markle reveals she has had a couple of jobs in the hospitality industry as she launches her own show.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has dropped her own cooking show on Netflix titled ‘With Love, Meghan,’ revealed in one of the episodes that she once worked in a donut shop as a child.

Meghan said doing so “reminds me of my childhood. I once had a job at a donut shop called Little Orbit Donuts.”

“My first job was at Humphrey Yogarts,” she added.

This comes as Meghan admitted the show is helping her connect to her old friends.

She added that she is “just being home and connecting with friends, making new friends. I’m just so grateful for that, but also reconnecting with myself and just learning, right? I’ve always been curious. Sharing all those discoveries and everything I love with the people that I love — it brings me so much joy.”