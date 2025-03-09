Vin Diesel calls Michelle Rodriguez his 'ride or die' friend

Michelle Rodriguez was inducted into the Texas Film Awards Hall of Fame in Austin on March 6.

Rodriguez's Fast and the Furious costar Vin Diesel and Machete director Robert Rodriguez presented her with the award on the occasion.

On the occasion, Vin Diesel, 57, spoke a few words in her honour, calling the actress, 46, his "ride or die" friend, per People Magazine.

"I am so blessed to have her in my life, whether she lets my 14-year-old son DM her in Dungeons and Dragons or my 9-year-old son to show her one-arm push-ups. I will love her forever," the actor added at the event, which was held to honour those in Hollywood who have paid tribute or given back to the Lone Star state throughout their career.

On the red carpet, Rodriguez shared her excitement to proceed with bringing rebellious energy into her life.

"You don't want to be pushed around or [let] anybody to tell [you that you] can't get to the other side of the river. I'm going to get there one way or another. I don't care which way everybody else is going," she added. "That's the rebellion. All it is is just sticking to who you are."

Elsewhere in her chat with the press, the actress also deemed Vin Diesel as one such person.

"I think you have these strong characters that come along, and I believe Robert [Rodriguez] to be one of those characters, I believe Vin [Diesel] to be one, and Jim [James Cameron] as well. And myself," she explained.

She also gave the hit series The White Lotus a shoutout when asked what projects would she be interested in going forward.

"You know what's intriguing? I'm really enjoying what those dudes are doing with The White Lotus."

"I'd like to work with anybody rebelling in that direction," she said, highlighting themes like "psychology" and "humanity" seen within the HBO series.

Rodriguez was honoured alongside other inductees, including Alamo Drafthouse founders Tim and Karrie League and screenwriter and director Noah Hawley.