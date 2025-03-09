SZA recalls Keke Palmer made sure they ‘had time to really connect'

SZA just recalled how Keke Palmer went out of her way to bond with the R&B singer.

The All The Stars singer revealed how the actress, before filming their movie, One of Them Days, made efforts to get to know SZA, from chemistry reads to hanging out with her right before the 2024 Grammys performance.

In a conversation with The Cut, the American singer and songwriter mentioned, "That wasn't just me, Keke Palmer, the actress, making sure we had time to really connect," adding, "That was me, Keke Palmer, the producer."

One of Them Days is a 2025 comedy film that stars Palmer and SZA, as Dreux and Alyssa, two best friends and roommates who spend their days trying to earn money to pay their rent.

Palmer, who is an executive producer for the film, met the Kill Bill crooner during their 2022 appearance on Saturday Night Live.

"A lot of people think musicians can't act, but she's just naturally hilarious," the True Jackson, VP star said of SZA, adding, "As vulnerable and excitable and eccentric as SZA is, she also is very serious, very brilliant, and a focused person."