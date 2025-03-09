 
Royal family sending Duchess Sophie to US after Kate Middleton, Harry's emotional meeting

Kate Middleton invited Prince Harry over for lunch the day after he arrived

March 09, 2025

Royal family sending Duchess Sophie to US after Kate Middleton, Harry's emotional meeting

British royal family has announced that Duchess Sophie will be visiting US next week following Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s crucial meeting.

The Princess of Wales reportedly got emotional as she held a secret meeting with brother-in-law Prince Harry in Mustique.

According to a report by the Closer, Prince Harry held meeting with the future queen when she was on private getaway with Prince William and their children in Caribbean island of Mustique for the half term holidays a few days back.

They further said, “Kate invited him over for lunch the day after he arrived and while he seemed very on-edge at first, he loosened up after playing around with the children and he ended up staying into the evening.”

The Princess of Wales was “quite tearful at points – it made her realise how she’d desperately missed Harry and how sad it was they’re all living totally separate lives now.”

Days after Kate and Harry’s meeting, the palace announced that Duchess Sophie will be visiting US on March 10.

The palace confirmed, “The Duchess of Edinburgh will visit New York on March 10.”

