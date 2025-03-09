Lady Gaga takes over 'Saturday Night Live' with electrifying performances

Lady Gaga brought high-energy chaos to Saturday Night Live as both the host and musical guest on the March 7 episode, marking a major moment in her return to pop music.

According to People, the 38-year-old superstar kicked off the night with a performance of Abracadabra from her newly released seventh studio album, Mayhem, wearing a striking replica of her music video outfit.

Later in the show, she returned to deliver a colorful rendition of Killah, captivating audiences with her signature theatrical style.

Gaga’s SNL appearance coincided with the release of Mayhem, which dropped on March 7, as per the outlet.

The album features 14 tracks, including the previously released singles Disease and Abracadabra, as well as her Grammy-winning collaboration with Bruno Mars, Die with a Smile.

While speaking about the inspiration behind Mayhem, Gaga revealed that the project represents a fresh take on her musical roots, as per the publication.

In regards to this, she shared in a press release, “The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved.”

Moreover, while describing the process as “reassembling a shattered mirror,” she added, “Even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

Furthermore, with Mayhem, Gaga continues to build on her celebrated discography, which includes The Fame (2008), Born This Way (2011), Chromatica (2020), and her acclaimed jazz collaborations with Tony Bennett.