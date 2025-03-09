Meghan Markle rejected by THIS Michelin-starred chef for 'With Love, Meghan'

Meghan Markle received rejection from a Michelin-starred celebrity chef for appearing in her latest Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Speaking with the GB News, Jameson Stocks revealed that he was offered to work on the Duchess of Sussex’s latest show.

“I was asked last year by Netflix if I wanted to consult on a lifestyle program. They didn't go into too much detail about who it was but I already kind of knew anyway,” he said.

However, the celebrity chef said that he feared being “slammed” for working with Meghan.

Jameson said, “I felt like even if she produced a really great program - which I was quite sceptical of - that I might get a little bit slammed for being a part of it.”

“I didn't like the idea of me showing her how to do something and then it being forced and fake. I imagine Netflix would have had two or three consultants - a stylist, for her clothes, to give her ideas for the food,” he said further.

He went on to add that “I honestly thought it was terrible.”

“Everything - the music is quite slow, it's quite lethargic, it's quite painful to watch,” Jameson noted.

He suggested that the Duchess of Sussex “should go back to acting” adding, “I think she - she's quite a good actress. In real life or on screen. People should stick to what they do best.”

It is worth mentioning that despite Jameson Stocks rejection, Meghan Markle welcomed several celebrity guests including, Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters on With Love, Meghan.

Notably, the Netflix series, which has already been renewed for the second season, received mixed reactions from viewers.