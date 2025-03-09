Meghan Markle's father breaks silence on name change: 'So disappointed'

 
By
Web Desk
|

March 09, 2025

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle Sr. has broken his silence on her name change.

For those unaware, the Duchess of Sussex recently revealed that now she prefers to be called “Sussex.” In one of the scenes from her latest Netflix show With Love, Meghan, she corrected her friend Mindy Kaling for calling her “Meghan Markle.”

"It's so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm Sussex now," the Duchess said.

Now, the estranged father of Meghan, has expressed his disapproval of Meghan's choice for changing her name.

He told MailOnline, “My mum loved Meghan very much but she would be so disappointed to hear that Meghan no longer wants to use the name 'Markle'”

“My mother was proud to be a Markle. So am I. Meghan never had a problem with the Markle name until she met Prince Harry,” Thomas added.

He sarcastically stated, "Now I have to say, 'I am Meghan Sussex's dad.”

It is worth mentioning that Meghan Markle has a strained relationship with her dad, Thomas Markle Sr. since her 2018 wedding with Prince Harry, which he did not attend. Since then, he has often criticised his daughter in multiple interviews.

Notably, Meghan has been making headlines with the release of her latest Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. The show has already been renewed for season 2.

