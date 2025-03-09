Photo: Mariah Carey sparks health concerns with late night boozing: Source

Mariah Carey is reportedly not taking good care of her health.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the songbird’s pals are concerned for health as she doubles down on partying.

"People around her are also convinced she's not taking care of herself,” a source shared.

The insider went on to add, “She loves a late night and a party, and it could cost her everything – her voice, career and even her life.”

"But Mariah is Mariah, and no-one can tell her what to do," they remarked in conclusion.

Mariah Carey is seemingly trying to cope with the loss of her mother and sister with alcoholism. Last year, the celebrity lost her mother and sister on the same day.

The series of unfortunate events did not stop there as she also faced her brother in court with a lawsuit which was anything but over.

At that time, a source told Life & Style, “It’s never a good time for a loved one to die.”

“But the fact that she had to go straight into all of her Christmas promo season made it all that much harder,” the spy continued.