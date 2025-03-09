Photo: Demi Moore true feelings about Bruce Willis daughter's fiancé laid bare

Demi Moore is reportedly satisfied with the fiancé of her daughter Tallulah Willis, whom she shares with former husband Bruce Willis.

As per the latest report of Life & Style, everyone in the family cannot help but gush about the friendly nature of Justin Acee.

A source shared about the matter, “Demi and the whole family absolutely adore Tallulah’s fiancée Justin [Acee].”

The source also added, “He’s already become a member of the family and fits in perfectly.”

“The most important thing of all is that he clearly adores Tallulah and has been a very healthy influence on her life,” they continued.

“It’s no secret Tallulah has struggled a lot over the years, she’s a very sensitive person and had a really hard time growing up in the spotlight,” the insider also noted.

In conclusion, the source remarked that “having Justin to lean on has been such a gift and her mom and entire family are so excited to throw her the best wedding ever.”

Spilling the beans on their upcoming nuptials, the source addressed, “They are still scouting locations and seem to be torn between doing it somewhere near L.A., like Santa Barbara, which would be very convenient, or having it in Idaho near the family compound.”