Mariah Carey's loved ones urge singer to 'turn things around' and ditch unhealthy habit

Mariah Carey's loved ones are concerned the singer may be damaging her health

Mariah Carey's "all-night partying" is reportedly a cause of concern for her loved ones who fear it’s taking a toll on her health.

Carey recently sparked concern among fans when a video of her “painfully slow” onstage movements circulated online.

An insider says her high heels made it hard for the It’s a Wrap singer to move. "They were too high, and she could barely walk in them," the tipster told Radar Online.

"People around her are also convinced she's not taking care of herself. She loves a late night and a party, and it could cost her everything – her voice, career and even her life,” the mole continued.

"But Mariah is Mariah, and no-one can tell her what to do," they remarked.

The source also claimed the singer sleeps during the day and stays up at night eating fast food and partying.

"She loves to send her assistant out to get late-night burgers and fries and shakes for everyone,” said the tipster.

"Every night is a party and that's just not healthy. She's not 25 or even 35 anymore. She's 55 and the years of loose living are catching up. People around her pray she has the fortitude and sense to turn things around. The feeling is it's not too late,” concluded the mole of Mariah Carey.