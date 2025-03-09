Photo: Machine Gun Kelly hit with another heartbreak after Megan Fox split

Machine Gunn Kelly has been hit with a major loss after his breakup with Megan Fox.

The rapper recently paid a heartfelt tribute to his best friends, Luke ‘The Dingo’ Dembath.

Taking to Instagram, the grieving pal wrote, "Crazy… I didn't even cry this hard when my dad died.”





“I've lost a lot of friends, but I've never lost a brother," he added and branded Dingo as "a true rockstar."

"Life will always be less without you, but legends never die," he remarked.

The musician also referred to his baby with Megan Fox and stated, "I feel like you're up there with my new child, dressed up in a hilarious costume, making them laugh, getting ready to send them down.”

“I couldn't ask for a more bittersweet birth blessing," he concluded.

For those unversed, Megan Fox is pregnant with Machine Gun Kelly’s second child after facing a miscarriage.

Nonetheless, the new parents are not on talking terms as the actress believes that Machine Gun Kelly cheated on her.

"Megan is moving forward independently and is not interested in revisiting the past. She is deeply hurt by how things ended but is focusing on healing," claimed a source of the Jennifer’s Body hitmaker.