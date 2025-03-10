 
King Charles still hopes to reconcile with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle recently revealed she has ditched her surname for her Royal title ‘Sussex’

March 10, 2025

King Charles is reportedly hesitant to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles in hopes that they might reconcile someday.

In her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, highlighted the importance of her title.

During an episode featuring actress Mindy Kaling, she corrected her for using "Meghan Markle," insisting that she now goes by "Sussex."

The episode sparked discussions about her continued use of the royal name, with experts suggesting that the royal family may not be pleased.

However, royal author Phil Dampier claimed that King Charles is unlikely to revoke her and Harry’s titles, as he hopes to repair his relationship with his son.

Dampier told The Sun, "I doubt King Charles would like Meghan making references to the importance of Sussex as her name but I’ve always felt he's reluctant to start any process of stripping her and Harry of their titles.

"It would be difficult to do and he doesn’t want to make the rift any worse, hoping one day there might be a reconciliation with his son."

