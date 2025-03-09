Meghan Markle slammed over ‘lobotomized vibe' as Duchess gears for season 2

Meghan Markle has announced the season 2 of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, however, critics are still slamming the show over its “lobotomized” vibe.

Discussing the season 1 of the controversial show, media executive Janice Min and journalist Tina Brown labelled it "outdated", "braindead", and "inauthentic.”

The two critics slammed the show for trying to recreate a past era, with Brown calling it a "cultural fossil" and Min comparing it to HGTV from 2012.

They also criticized how Meghan, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, was portrayed, saying it felt like she was putting on an unnatural persona.

In a Substack chat, Brown said, "To me, I felt like it was a cultural fossil. She’s always brilliant behind the curve, Meghan.”

“You know what I mean? This was like flashback to 2013 to the era of The Tig, her blog, which was sort of shout-outs for humanitarian causes and Diptyque candles," she explained.

"It’s almost as if she wanted to airbrush out everything that happened since and sort of go back to that moment in time."

Agreeing to Brown, Min said, "She tried on a persona. It didn’t work. This is very, as the kids would say, trad wife. I was very surprised."

"She’s still searching for that thing that makes her authentic,” added Brown. “It should have been her sitting there saying, ‘Will someone for God’s sake, get me an effing project? I don’t have anything to do.”

“I can’t hang on to staff. I’m at my wit’s end.' I mean, it actually would’ve been refreshing to have seen a bit of that”

To this, Min said, "It feels like it was filmed in a mental institution for wealthy women," adding, "It kind of had that lobotomized vibe."