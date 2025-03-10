Amy Robach exposes wild question her mother had about her and T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach recently revealed that her mother was convinced she and T.J. Holmes had secretly tied the knot.

Speaking to PEOPLE at Cirque Du Soleil’s Luzia N.Y.C. Premiere, they shared that many people speculate about the status of their relationship, especially her mother.

Robach said, “The truth is my mom even asked me [if we were married] because we wear our [fitness tracking] Oura Rings.”

The 42-year-old added, “She thought that maybe we had actually gotten married and not told her, and just were wearing our rings on the other finger. I was like, ‘Mom, I would definitely tell you if that were the case.’”

“We're not going to do that, Mom,” Holmes also articulated, taking part in the conversation.

Robach went on to admit that they are focused on their respective kids right now, saying, “There is no date” for a wedding.

For the unversed, Holmes had previously opened up about their relationship to the same outlet and stated, “We just know each other so well for so long. We've been best friends for so long. We spend so much time together. I don't think there was a surprise of any kind.”

“I think the only surprise for me is that he has to sleep with the television on at all times. I did not know that. How would I know that if we were just friends? So, that was the biggest surprise that I have now gotten used to. I've moved over from white noise to television,” Robach mentioned at that time.

Notably, Holmes and Robach were first rumored to be dating in November 2022 when they worked together on GMA3: What You Need to Know on ABC.

However, they later confirmed their relationship on their podcast and appeared on the red carpet together the next year.