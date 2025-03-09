Tia Mowry breaks silence on 'Sister, Sister' reboot

Tia Mowry recently got candid and opened up about the possibility of Sister, Sister reboot.

In a talk with PEOPLE at an Overjoyed event in Los Angeles, the 46-year-old actress spoke about a possible reboot of the '90s family sitcom.

Tia articulated, "Yeah, I mean, never say never. I'm just a huge believer in that, meaning I don't have a crystal ball, but never say never."

A lot of fans want a Sister, Sister reboot, but The Game star is not sure, as she said, “I will say this: It was such a beautiful, amazing show, and a part of me also just wants to leave it there. You know what I mean? Let it be.”

"But it was so wonderful and so amazing. So I feel like, to be honest with you, I also have that feeling as well. So I'm like, okay, never say never, but it was such a great show and I wouldn't want to mess it up in any kind of way. It's a classic,” she explained.

For the unversed, Tia starred in Sister, Sister with her twin, Tamera Mowry-Housley, which aired from 1994 to 1999.

They played twins who were separated at birth and adopted by different parents but ended up meeting by chance at a mall.

Tamera’s dad, Ray Campbell (Tim Reid), let Tia and her mom, Lisa Landry (Jackée Harry), move in so the sisters could live together.

It is pertinent to mention that last year Tia Mowry and her TV mom, Jackée, celebrated the 30th anniversary of the premiere of Sister, Sister on social media.



