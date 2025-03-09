 
Amanda Seyfried recounts super embarrassing moment involving Glen Powell

March 09, 2025

Amanda Seyfried’s embarrassing moment happened in front of Glen Powell, and the actor showed true gentlemanly behavior.

At the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, Amanda suffered a major wardrobe malfunction when her dress fell apart in front of the Twisters star.

“I was wearing this amazing vintage dress. I made my stylist dress up in it before I went just for fun,” she told People.

The Dior gown was “kind of sewn together,” she explained, but “started truly falling apart” and began “literally falling off of me on the red carpet, and I think there were even interviews where I’m saying it’s breaking off,” the Mamma Mia! star added.

When she was talking to Powell, the dress gave up completely.

“I was talking to Glen Powell in the corner near my table, and we were joking around about something and I lifted my arms up, and my boobs were just out. My dress fell apart,” she said.

“We both screamed, and like the gentleman he is, he covered me,” she continued. “He didn’t look… I think. None of us were expecting that, but that dress had truly just given up.”

Amanda Seyfried stars in Peacock thriller Long Bright River.

