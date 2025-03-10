Photo: Timothee Chalamet proud to become Bob Dylan's number one fan: Report

Timothee Chalamet played the role of Bob Dylan in the movie, No Direction Home.

Ever since he was handed this, Timothee Chalamet has been studying the life of the legendary singer, per RadarOnline.com.

And now, the boyfriend of Kylie Jenner has become Bob Dylan’s “number one fan.”

“Timothee has become a Bob superfan,” claimed a source.

They went on to mention that Timothee has been spending most of his day by obsessing over Bob.

“He listens to his music all the time and takes a lot of pride in being well-versed in his more obscure songs,” the source mentioned.

In conclusion, the source remarked, “He’s read every book about Bob and his career that he can get his hands on and admires everything about him from his fashion to his irreverent attitude to his mesmerizing song lyrics.”

On the other hand, Timothee has also been trying to be a rock for his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Reportedly, the youngest of Kardashian-Jenner clan has been mourning the loss of her dear pal and hairdresser, Jesus.