 
Geo News

Kanye West sparks outrage again

Kanye West continues his apparent streak of controversies

By
Deutsche Welle
|

March 10, 2025

Kanye West sparks outrage again
Kanye West sparks outrage again

Kanye West has a history of sparking controversies. He triggered the latest one by sharing a photo that some say resembles an extremist group.

Taking to Instagram, Ye shared a picture of a pointed hood and a white robe with a tie around the waist, captioned "Outfit of the day."

According to multiple reports, the Ku Klux Klan, also known as the KKK, wore such style as the outfit, which is a far-right hate group.

In other news, Amber Rose, Kanye's ex-girlfriend, reflected on a time when the Power rapper made “her wear” a revealing dress.

“I think you did have one of those see-through dresses that Kanye put his wife in at one point," Club Shay podcast host Shannon Sharpe asked the model.

“Yes, I did. I cried. I remember crying. I was in like Italy or Paris or something and I remember crying and arguing with him and being like I don't ****** want to wear this ****, I don't wanna wear it," she recalled.

“[He said] You don't understand, it's fashion, I'm a genius. You know how he is. It's like, okay, I still don't wanna wear it but I went in wearing it, they ate me up on the internet,” the 41-year-old remebered the online reaction.

“I was like oh my God, I really just don't wanna do this," Amber concluded.

Selena Gomez confused about Benny Blanco wedding list: Source
Selena Gomez confused about Benny Blanco wedding list: Source
Royal family to watch Meghan Markle's show ‘out of curiosity' video
Royal family to watch Meghan Markle's show ‘out of curiosity'
Jon Bernthal gets honest about working with Ben Affleck
Jon Bernthal gets honest about working with Ben Affleck
'1923' co-stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren reveal their off-screen bond
'1923' co-stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren reveal their off-screen bond
Amy Robach exposes wild question her mother had about her and T.J. Holmes
Amy Robach exposes wild question her mother had about her and T.J. Holmes
King Charles's powerful speech seen as timely response to global challenges
King Charles's powerful speech seen as timely response to global challenges
Prince Harry engages in charity work as Meghan Markle focuses on Netflix show
Prince Harry engages in charity work as Meghan Markle focuses on Netflix show
Ben Affleck sheds light on Matt Damon's friendship video
Ben Affleck sheds light on Matt Damon's friendship