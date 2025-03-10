Kanye West sparks outrage again

Kanye West has a history of sparking controversies. He triggered the latest one by sharing a photo that some say resembles an extremist group.



Taking to Instagram, Ye shared a picture of a pointed hood and a white robe with a tie around the waist, captioned "Outfit of the day."

According to multiple reports, the Ku Klux Klan, also known as the KKK, wore such style as the outfit, which is a far-right hate group.

In other news, Amber Rose, Kanye's ex-girlfriend, reflected on a time when the Power rapper made “her wear” a revealing dress.

“I think you did have one of those see-through dresses that Kanye put his wife in at one point," Club Shay podcast host Shannon Sharpe asked the model.

“Yes, I did. I cried. I remember crying. I was in like Italy or Paris or something and I remember crying and arguing with him and being like I don't ****** want to wear this ****, I don't wanna wear it," she recalled.

“[He said] You don't understand, it's fashion, I'm a genius. You know how he is. It's like, okay, I still don't wanna wear it but I went in wearing it, they ate me up on the internet,” the 41-year-old remebered the online reaction.

“I was like oh my God, I really just don't wanna do this," Amber concluded.