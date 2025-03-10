James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly marks his special day

James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly is celebrating her husband's special day with a sweet post.

The Dawson's Creek alum's wife took to her official Instagram and marked her husband's 48th birthday with a series of candid photos of James

In the celebratory post, Kimberly sent warm wishes to James and anticipated a successful year for her husband.

"Happy Birthday @vanderjames. May our hearts continue to dance together for many many many many more more birthdays," she began.

The proud wife went on to pen, "You are a treasure. I feel like the luckiest lady in the world to be married to you."

"May this year bring you so much laughter, dancing, deepening connection with God, exceptional health and exquisite beauty all around - plus of course - family snuggles, sunrises, sunsets, play and restorative rest," she added.

In the birthday tribute, Kimberly wished James "exceptional health," which appeared to be a nod to his health scare.

Last year in November, James opened up about his colorectal cancer diagnosis and revealed that he was "taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family."

“There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good," he told People at the time.