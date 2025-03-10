Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy dinner bash in Paris

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti attended a star studded dinner bash in Paris on Saturday.

The 50-year-old actor stepped out in a casual wear keeping his attire low-key as per snaps shared by Daily Mail.

Whereas, Ceretti donned a racy red mini leather dress, paired with knee length boots. She to wear no-make look while carried a black clutch.

The Hollywood hearthrobe departed the bash earlier while his girlfriend, who entered the party solo, stayed longer.

Moreover, during the dinner the pair were not spotted together.

The outing came after Leo was spotted getting cozied up with songstress Teyana Taylor at a pre-Oscars party, which sparked romance rumors

It's worth noting that DiCaprio is working with Taylor in the upcoming movie of Paul Thomas.

Back in November 2023, DiCaprio and Ceretti, who reportedly started dating in 2023, were speculated to have engaged.

Since the speculated proposal DiCaprio has been spotted together mutiple times including a party in New Orleans and Art Basel in Miami, without his rumored fiancee.

For those unversed, the 26-year-old model was previously married to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri.