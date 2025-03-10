Ben Affleck gets backed by Matt Damon amid JLo's fury over Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's bromance took centre stage at a recent premiere of The Accountant 2.

Although Damon reached Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas, separately, he and Affleck spent most of the Saturday evening there together, an eyewitness told Page Six.

Damon arrived in a black SUV a few minutes before his Good Will Hunting costar.

As the two took to the red carpet, Affleck posed with his arm around Bernthal.

“It’s a beautiful thing. You know, I don’t have very many — none of us really have very many friends,” the Gone Girl star told People Magazine.

“You don’t need a million friends. You need a few good ones. And I’m really lucky to have had a friend in Matt. … I’m lucky to have friends like that in my life.”

Affleck and Damon's red carpet bromance comes a week after the Batman alum was seen getting seemingly touchy with his first ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The exes were out playing paintball at the Combat Paintball Park in Castaic, California when Affleck appeared to grab Garner, also around her waist.

The exes stayed close on the field while their son, Samuel, 12, went off with his friends. It’s unclear whether their other kids, Violet, 19, and Seraphina, 16, were also there.

Affleck, 52, was reportedly all smiles as he spoke to Garner, 52, fueling reports that his second ex-wife Jennifer Lopez was "furious" as photos from the outing emerged online.

A source told Page Six that Lopez, 55, was “not happy with constantly seeing photos” of her ex-husband and Garner together.

The photos have been like “salt in the wound,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, another source told the publication that Affleck “would definitely be open to giving things another shot with [Garner] if the timing is ever right.”

However, the 13 Going On 30 actress is rather "happy" with her boyfriend, John Miller, and “that’s just not where her head is at.”

The Accountant 2 hits theaters in April 2025.