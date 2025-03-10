Meghan Markle tea leaf baths amid World War 3 triggers gets slapped

Meghan Markle’s pointless drivel and bid to perpetuate ‘frivolity’ leads itself to getting her called out in a scathing take down.

The comments have been issued by royal expert Daniela Elser, and were shared in her piece for News.com.au.

This piece started by referencing the uncertainty of the world “with Vladimir Putin possibly on the cusp of decimating Ukraine and triggering World War 3, an official hunger crisis in the US and the world’s climate going to hell in one of Meghan’s beloved baskets”.

With all that in toe Ms Elser asked in the piece “is anyone really that interested in flower arranging, creating ‘tea bags for the bath’ full of rose petals or faffing about making lavender hand towels or attaching twee calligraphed name tags on everything that doesn’t move?”

“This eight-parter does not meet the moment, and is the political and temporal equivalent of watching Bridgerton.”

Ms Elser also hit back against the Duchess by saying, “there are a legion of parts of With Love that are impossible to watch straight-faced” because of how she’s often said, “you can do this on a budget.” Because “can they, Meghan? Can they? Where would their copper compost pots, like yours, go?”

She also didn’t hesitate to lambast the fantasy element and added, “I know, I know. This flavour of TV is not about reality but fantasy – but as fantasies go, it’s oddly hollow and not that appealing. Stunning, chic, unbelievably scenic? Bien sur (of course. Does Meghan seem like a nice person to know and fun to slurp midmorning champagne with? Indeed.

Regardless, however, “against the backdrop of America circa 2025, what Meghan has created feels so pointless it makes it uncomfortable to watch.”