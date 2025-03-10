Meghan Markle's fruit platters hit with massive onslaught: ‘What the actual hell?'

Meghan Markle has led many a people to question her motivations for sharing what she did on With Love, Meghan, because “what the actual h***?”

And this comment has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shared these thoughts in a candid piece for News.com.au which attempted to showcase how she felt seeing the cooking and lifestyle tips show.

It began with the words, “Having watched four of the eight episodes, which came out on Tuesday night in Australia, I too need to express my authentic feelings which are, what the actual hell?”

In the eyes of Ms Elser the kicked, however is the fact that “The scene that perfectly encapsulates the absurdity – and just how detached from 2025 and the Zeitgeist this show is – comes when Meghan whips up two jars of jam, using nine cups of fresh raspberries.”

Because according to the expert “the internet tells me that that amount, at current LA prices, will set you back $36.55.”

With that, “It’s hard to think of a worse time than now for the Duchess of Sussex’s show to come out, when the number one reason Donald Trump was re-elected was his repeated promises to bring down food prices while the world is in the grip of cost of living crisis.”

Because in the current climate “the cost of a single one of Meghan’s crudité platters would be enough to feed a Nebraskan family of four for several days.”

Not to mention, “to buy the mass of edible flowers she persists in strewing, you could restock a book-ban ravaged public library.”

So while “With Love doesn’t feel aspirational,” Ms Elser branded it “profoundly jarring”, like “watching an episode of an old TV show from the past.”

“It feels like a relic of 2024 that strikes a loud, discordant note, because that’s exactly what it is,” and was also shot around that time last year too.