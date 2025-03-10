Netflix ‘Stranger Things' Sadie Sink reveals how emotional she'd gotten on the set

‘Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink has just gotten honest about how she felt the moment the final season of the show started filming.

She shared it all in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter and it included her admitting to some “some pretty embarrassing photos” being out in the world, given how emotional she’d gotten.

While explaining how that all played out she said, “I had cried so much that my eyes were so puffy — they had never been like that before and there are some pretty embarrassing photos of me just with these giant puffy eyes.”

But in terms of the season’s final look she admitted, “I haven’t seen anything from it yet, I’m very curious though. It’s going to be super emotional so I’m ready to cry with everyone.”

However, that is not all she spoke about because one of the conversational topics was her “scary” but “perfect” opportunity working on O'Dessa.

For it, “When I got the script, I was immediately intrigued but I had to listen to the music first. And then I did and I really fell in love with the character and also just the musical world that [writer-director] Geremy [Jasper] had built. So it seemed like the perfect challenge to take on.”

Still though “It was very different. I hadn’t sang in like 10 years, so it was cool to like come into a new voice through 'O’Dessa'. Scary but rewarding,” she concluded by noting as well.