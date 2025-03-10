King Charles shares delightful update as royal family set to mark key event

King Charles revealed his favourite songs in a new radio show titled The King's Music Room, launched in collaboration with Apple.

The monarch introduced the show from Buckingham Palace as he revealed his love for Kylie Minogue's The Loco-Motion, Ghanaian Highlife music, and Diana Ross' Upside Down.

Charles further shared how certain songs inspire him to dance, particularly recalling his discovery of Highlife music during a visit to Ghana in the 1970s.

"The Loco-Motion has that infectious energy which makes it, I find, incredibly hard to sit still," Charles shared as he celebrates music from across the Commonwealth.

Recalling his first visit to Ghana in the 1970s, Charles said that it was there that he discovered Highlife music "and the urge to dance to that pulsating rhythm.”

"On my most recent visit to Ghana in 2018 I found myself dancing along to the next track, which is by Daddy Lumba -- who is regarded by some as the greatest musician Ghana has ever produced," he added.

Charles went on to gush over US singer Diana Ross' song Upside Down, saying it is also "one of my particular favourites," even though the singer is not from one of the Commonwealth nations.

"When I was much younger it was absolutely impossible not to get up and dance when it was played. I wonder if I can still just manage it," he joked.

He said these songs evoked "many different styles and many different cultures" but that "all of them, like the family of Commonwealth nations, in their many different ways share the same love of life, in all its richness and diversity.”