Cate Blanchett unveils the secret key to a successful marriage

Cate Blanchett has been married to her husband, Andrew Upton, for nearly 28 years and recently she shared the secret to their successful marriage.

In an interview with The Observer, the two-times Oscar award winner candidly discussed why trust is essential to build relationships.

"Yes, it’s all about the things that are not said, which is really interesting to play,” the Lord Of The Rings actress told the outlet.

“I think it’s a fascinating way to look at a marriage now because it’s meant to be all about honesty, having everything out there.”

"But what does that mean for desire and what does it actually mean for trust, if there are no secrets that you’re prepared to keep?” the Hollywood actress added.

Offering insights into a fulfilling marriage, she continued, "Every marriage is different, but the ones that last are based on a profound trust.”

Before concluding, the 55-year-old actress shared, “And, I think, not having a stranglehold over your partner or an expectation, really, that you can ever truly know one another."

For those unversed, while working in a production theatre, Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton first met in Australia in the mid-1990s and the lovebirds tied the knot in 1997.