Paris Jackson hits back at trolls for criticising her bold appearance at 2025 PFW

Paris Jackson attended Stella McCartney's show at the Paris Fashion Week on March 5

By
Web Desk
|

March 10, 2025

Paris Jackson has clapped back at trolls for criticising her bold appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week.

On March 5, Michael Jackson's only daughter attended Stella McCartney's show at the PFW.

At the star-studded event, the model and actress wore a sheer dress, which sparked outrage among fans.

Pairs responded to the backlash on her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 7.

"I don’t really understand why the human body is a driving force for so much discomfort in so many people," the 26-year-old said in a viral video.

"Like, it’s just a body. Like, just a body on a human, which is an animal. We look at other naked animals all the time,” she explained.

“Don’t get uncomfortable with our bodies. It’s your body, you’ve got one, I’ve got one, we’ve all got one. It’s OK. There’s nothing wrong with it,” added Paris.

