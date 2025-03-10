Matthew McConaughey unveils surprising reason behind his 6 years break from acting

Matthew McConaughey unveils reason behind his 6 years break from acting

Matthew McConaughey has finally made a comeback in Andrew Patterson’s directorial movie, The Rivals of Amziah King, after a six year break from the industry.

During an interview with Variety, the Hollywood actor opened up about why he stepped back from acting.

Recalling when he joined the cast on the set, he began by saying, “Is anybody else nervous except for me? Alright, alright, alright, I just wanted to make sure I wasn’t the only one.”

Revealing the reason for stepping back from the industry, the Interstellar actor told the outlet, “I needed to write my own story, direct my own story on the page.”

Reflecting upon his memoir, Greenlights, which was published in 2020, he continued, “The memoir was extremely honest and it forced me to be honest with myself.”

“It cleared up things you’ve been thinking about for 35 years. And it makes you realize that’s kind of who you are, Matthew. Let’s admit that and shake hands. Bravo.”

Before concluding, the 55-year-old actor shared, “That gave me even more trust in myself, because, you know, there was less to maybe hide about myself. I had shared it. So that’s made it easier for me to be honest as an actor.”

Matthew McConaughey’s movie The Rivals of Amziah King is scheduled to release at Paramount Theatre, Texas on March 10, 2025.