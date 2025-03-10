Florence Pugh drops bombshell about Marvel’s 'Thunderbolts'

Florence Pugh, known for her indie roots in Midsommar, has called Marvel’s Thunderbolts a “badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie,” teasing a bold new take on the superhero genre.

In a recent talk with Empire, the 29-year-old actress quipped that Thunderbolts is about “a group of misfits not really giving the Avengers a run for their money.”

Pugh, who will play Yelena, “the highly trained former assassin” first seen in Black Widow, said the movie has “an entirely different style” from usual MCU films.

“It ended up becoming this quite badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes,” she stated, expressing her thoughts.

The Oppenheimer star went on to discuss what her character thinks of Bob, played by Lewis Pullman.

“Yelena sees parts of herself in him. She’s always been someone that wants to look after people. She has a sweet spot for him, and essentially likes looking after him because he’s useless. He’s absolutely useless,” she remarked.

Notably, Pugh talked about the Marvel movie being indie after Anora won five Oscars, including Best Picture.

The Dune star also added that she thinks “independent cinema could be the future.”

In addition, Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier, who also directed the A24/Netflix show Beef, was told to make the movie “something different.”

He noted, “There’s a certain amount of that Beef tone in it, that does feel different. There’s an emotional darkness that we brought to this that is resonant, but doesn’t come at the expense of comedy.”

It is pertinent to mention that Thunderbolts is set to hit theatres on May 2, 2025.