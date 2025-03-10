 
King Charles releases special message for Canadians

King Charles says "there is no more important task than to restore the disrupted harmony of our entire planet"

March 10, 2025

King Charles, who is the head of the state of Canada, has shared a special message with the Canadians on the occasion of Commonwealth Day.

King Charles message was shared by the Governor General of Canada on official X, formerly Twitter handle.

King Charles message for Canadians reads, “Last October, leaders from across the Commonwealth came together in Samoa to reaffirm their ‘belief in the value of the Commonwealth as a trusted forum where diverse voices of our member states, the large and the small, the young and the old, come together as one family.’”

It further reads, “These gatherings are important for helping all Commonwealth nations to tackle the challenges of the day, yet they also play another vital role. In these uncertain times, where it is all too easy to believe that our differences are problems instead of a source of strength and an opportunity for learning, the Commonwealth’s remarkable collection of nations and peoples come together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship.”

King Charles further says, “As we mark this Commonwealth Day together, there is no more important task than to restore the disrupted harmony of our entire planet. For the sake of our younger generations’ threatened future, I can only hope that the Commonwealth will continue its vital work to restore that harmony.”

