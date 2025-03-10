Matthew McConaughey gets honest about 'True Detective'

Matthew McConaughey gets honest about 'True Deteactive'

Matthew McConaughey has starred in the first season of True Detective, which is considered by many as one of the greatest shows ever.



Now, the Academy Award actor has opened up about his thoughts on the recent season of the crime drama in an interview with Variety, “I watched, I saw it. Yeah, there’s a lot about it that I appreciated.”

But he added, “My favorite season — and I feel like I can say this objectively — is Season 1.”

“I happen to be in that one, so I thought that was incredible, incredible television and a great series. I watched it weekly, like everyone else, on Sunday night, and that was an event for me," he continued.

“And I got to sit back and enjoy that. I loved the water cooler talk on Monday morning. Even though I made it, I sort of forgot what was going to happen next. It was one of the great events in TV," Matthew concluded.