Deborra Lee Furness 'shocked' over Hugh Jackman's plans with Sutton Foster

Deborra Lee Furness is reportedly shocked and angry with Hugh Jackman over his plans with Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman has to face aggrieved wife Deborra-Lee Furness to finalize their $180million prenup-free divorce.

Hugh is now dating his theater costar Sutton Foster and wants to get the divorce finalized so he can marry her, per insiders. The Wolverine and Sutton sparked romance rumors in 2023 when they worked together.

The rumors were strengthened when Hugh and Deborra separated in September that year, followed by Sutton filing for divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin the next month.

"She and Hugh need to sort through some unresolved issues regarding their assets and expenses and possible settlements," a mole told Radar Online.

However hurt Deborra may be, she’s trying to remain calm and civil throughout the divorce process for the sake of their kids – Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

"There's so much anger and resentment on Deb's side, and to hear that he's already talking marriage to Sutton before they're even divorced is hurtful and shocking,” said the source.

"It's hard to look at Hugh's face and not call him out as the lying louse she suspects him to be,” added the tipster.

"It's hard for Hugh, too. As happy as he is with Sutton, he feels a ton of guilt and knows he treated Deb terribly, sneaking around behind her back," they noted.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness were married for 27 years before separating.