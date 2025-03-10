Kate Middleton makes first appearance at Commonwealth Day Service after cancer recovery

Kate Middleton is attending stepped out at Westminster Abbey in London to attend the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration for the first time in two years after scaling back her schedule in 2024 while undergoing treatment for cancer.

The Princess of Wales joined Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester and Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester for the commemoration, which is observed by people all over the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe.

According to the local media, Princes Catherine wore a red dress by Catherine Walker with a bow detail and matching hat by Gina Foster.

She was absent from last year’s church service on March 11, 2024, as she recovered from a "planned abdominal surgery" that she underwent in January of that year. Kate began chemotherapy treatment for cancer sometime in February.

King Charles also made his return to the Commonwealth Day Service for the first time since 2023. The sovereign was unable to attend last March as the celebration fell just a few weeks after Buckingham Palace announced that he was diagnosed with cancer and commenced treatment.