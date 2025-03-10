Nicole Kidman decides to take ‘off for the rest of year'

Nicole Kidman just revealed she would be taking a break from acting.

After having a rather hectic schedule throughout 2024, from filming movies such as A Family Affair, Spellbound and Babygirl to working on three TV series namely, The Perfect Couple, Expats and Lioness season two, the Oscar-winning actress now believes she has earned a well-deserved break.

After promoting her recently released Holland and the TV show Nine Perfect Strangers' second season, Kidman admitted, "(This year) actually not as crazy.”

“I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I'm off for the rest of year. So, oh well!" she told The Hollywood Reporter at the film's SXSW premiere.

In the thriller, Holland, Nicole Kidman plays the role of a teacher and homemaker in the town of Holland, who becomes paranoid over the fact that her husband may be living a double life.

During an interview with Variety, the director of Holland, Mimi Cave shared how the Australian actress used her "really sharp" instincts as a producer.

"Before shooting, she's involved, not in a heavy-handed way, but in a way that's pinpoint surgical, looking at what could be helpful in the script," she explained to the outlet.

"As an actress, she's very interested in what the director wants, so the moment we start shooting, she steps back from the producer role and really allows herself to be caught up in the actual role. You're getting lightning in a bottle. She has to stay available, spiritually, physically, emotionally, to play the character," Cave further mentioned of Nicole Kidman’s role in Holland.