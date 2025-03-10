Ben Affleck takes a playful dig at Tom Cruise with new 'stunt'

Ben Affleck just flexed his stunt dancing!

The 52-year-old actor, who received line-dancing training for his movie, The Accountant 2, had a conversation with Variety at the SXSW Film & TV Festival about the work he put in.

From the stage at the Paramount Theater, Ben Affleck stated, "For me, the challenge, of course, was the months and months I spent training to line dance."

"It was a stunt for me,” he added.

Jokingly, the Gone Girl star also said, “Tom Cruise has nothing on me," and as the crowd cheered, Affleck delivered the punch line, saying, “In terms of line dancing.”

The director, Gavin O’Connor spilled on a juicy detail about the filming, as her revealed, “There was a nude scene but we cut it. He practiced line dancing in front of the mirror,” to which the actor chimed in a clarified, “It was a choice! I liked it!”

Ben Affleck starrer, The Accountant 2 sees the actor reprise his role as Christian Wolff and the synopsis states that the character tries to solve a case when "an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to 'find the accountant.'"

"Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother Brax (Jon Bernthal) to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried,” the summary concludes.