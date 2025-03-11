Olivia Culpo and husband Christian McCaffrey expecting first child

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have a baby on the way.

The 2012 Miss Universe announced the news with photos of herself sitting and cradling her baby bump in a white flowy gown.

“Next chapter, motherhood,” the actor-fashion influencer wrote with a white heart emoji.

Culpo also shared a video of the to-be-parents walking around in a glass field and taking moments to share a smooch. The couple also revealed the sonogram images in the montage.

Some shots were behind-the-scene moments from Culpo's maternity shoot where her puppies joined her in between while the runner-back for the San Francissco 49ers looked from a distance.

Congratulations were in order from friends like model Brooks Nader, country singer Jessie James Decker, conservative commentator Candace Owens, stylist and TV personality Jeannie Mai, and designer Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Meanwhile, her sister Sophia Culpo wrote in comments, “Aunty can’t wait to meet you!!!!!”

Culpo, 32, and McCaffrey, 28, sparked dating rumours as early as May 2019 before they got engaged in April 2023 and married a year later in June.