Millie Bobby Brown addresses accent backlash

Millie Bobby Brown addressed the claims of her changing accent and revealed the reason, which is linked with the Bongiovi Family.

On the March 10 episode of the Smartless podcast, the 21-year-old Stranger Things star spoke about the online buzz about her changing accent between British and American articulation.

During the chat, cohost Will Arnett found it cool that brown would go "in and out" throughout their conversation, Brown confessed that the online troll on her changing accent had been challenging.

"That was such a huge thing for a minute," she detailed. "I actually call it the accent gate because it's so frustrating, because that was everywhere. Like for a second, everyone was talking about my accent, and they had a real problem about it. And I was like, 'Guys, I'm married to an American.'"

Brown, who tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi in May 2024, went on to say, "When I'm around his family, I immediately go into, like, an American accent. But then I was just in England, and then the second I hear my mom and dad's accent, I just go right back."

Brown noted that she is being an actor, adopting different accents as per her role is part of her job.

"You want me to play these characters, but you expect me not to morph into people. What I hear is what I do," she added. "It's all part of it."